Special day for much loved Sheffield United legend

Brian Deane turns half a century old today.

The 6ft 3ins striker made history when Deane converted the first goal in the FA Premier League for Sheffield United against Manchester United after five minutes on 15 August 1992.

He had joined the Blades in 1988, after being sold by Doncaster Rovers for £25,000, staying until 1993 when Deane went to Leeds United, before returning to Bramall Lane to poach 24 more goals in the 1997–1998 season.

He also had a couple more games in a United shirt in 2005–2006.

Deane won three caps for England and will be remembered for his potent partnership with Tony Agana.