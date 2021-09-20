Southampton will face Sheffield United on back of "world class" performance against Manchester City, says boss Ralph Hasenhüttl

The Saints held the Premier League champions to a goalless draw at the Etihad on Saturday, with City failing to muster a shot on target until the 90th minute and escaping a big scare when referee Jon Moss overturned decisions to award Southampton a penalty and send off former Blade Kyle Walker after a VAR review.

City did have a last-gasp Raheem Sterling winner ruled out for offside by VAR, but Hasenhüttl saw plenty to be enthused by ahead of his side’s trip up to Sheffield for the third-round tie.

“I’m very proud,” he said.

“We had a very, very good week. Everybody in the club and everybody in the team was really working hard this week and I must say we deserved to get something here today, as tactically it was a world-class performance.”

On the VAR call, the Saints boss added: He said: "We had the feeling it was not a clear wrong decision but when the referee thinks it is a clear wrong decision he has to overrule it.

"If we want to win here we have to have a perfect game and a perfect day. I think tactically we had a nearly perfect one but we needed a bit of luck to get such a penalty and this was not there.

"Everything was working fantastic. I must say I am very proud of what my team did today."