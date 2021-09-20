Southampton will face Sheffield United on back of "world class" performance against Manchester City, says boss Ralph Hasenhüttl
Southampton will travel to Bramall Lane tomorrow for their Carabao Cup clash against Sheffield United on the back of a “world class” performance against Manchester City, according to their manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.
The Saints held the Premier League champions to a goalless draw at the Etihad on Saturday, with City failing to muster a shot on target until the 90th minute and escaping a big scare when referee Jon Moss overturned decisions to award Southampton a penalty and send off former Blade Kyle Walker after a VAR review.
City did have a last-gasp Raheem Sterling winner ruled out for offside by VAR, but Hasenhüttl saw plenty to be enthused by ahead of his side’s trip up to Sheffield for the third-round tie.
“I’m very proud,” he said.
“We had a very, very good week. Everybody in the club and everybody in the team was really working hard this week and I must say we deserved to get something here today, as tactically it was a world-class performance.”
On the VAR call, the Saints boss added: He said: "We had the feeling it was not a clear wrong decision but when the referee thinks it is a clear wrong decision he has to overrule it.
"If we want to win here we have to have a perfect game and a perfect day. I think tactically we had a nearly perfect one but we needed a bit of luck to get such a penalty and this was not there.
"Everything was working fantastic. I must say I am very proud of what my team did today."