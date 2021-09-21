Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl full of praise for Sheffield United after cup shootout victory

Slavisa Jokanovic, manager of Sheffield United, and Ralph Hasenhuttl, manager of Southampton, show their respect during a minute's applause for Jimmy Greaves before the Carabao Cup match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield: Darren Staples / Sportimage

The Blades led early in the game through the returning Enda Stevens’ calm finish, but the Saints hit back to go in front through Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu.

Oli McBurnie volleyed the Blades level, but then missed his penalty in the shootout. With Rhian Brewster also seeing his effort saved by Fraser Forster, Oriel Romeu scored the decisive penalty to send his side through to the next round.

“We saw I think a very tough game,” Hasenhüttl admitted.

“It was a typical cup tie and both teams had chances. We played against a team who were last season in the Premier League and we had some issues with some players, so I’m happy that we went through still. Both sides could have won in 90 minutes.

“[Diallo] had some good moments in the game, sometimes he takes too long to make the right decision but it was a tough game.

“They [United] are very aggressive and it was a typical cup game, there was no difference between the leagues. They were good on the ball and not easy to press and didn’t give a lot of chances away. So it’s good for the guys to get through to the next round.”