'Some way to announce himself', 'Scores goals' - Sheffield United player ratings from 3-1 victory over Hull City

John Egan celebrates the first of his two goals against Hull: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Billy Sharp opened the scoring on his 300th appearance for the Blades, before seeing a penalty saved later in the half.

But it didn't cost the Blades as John Egan scored a brace of headers, before City pulled a goal back.

Here's how we rated United's players...

Robin Olsen 6

Will have wanted to make amends after his debut gaffe against Preston in midweek, but in truth wasn't particularly tested - save for a couple of efforts from long range that he could have thrown his cap on. Had no chance with Hull's goal as a good cross cut him out completely

George Baldock 6

Did well at the back post to prevent Lewis-Potter from poking home after Wilks had got the better of Norrington-Davies and crossed dangerously across goal. Full of running down the right to give an extra dimension to United's attacking play.

John Egan 9

Whether by clever movement or by taking advantage of some poor defending, or a combination of both, Egan doubled United's lead with a bullet header from Hourihane's corner. Then he added another for good measure, via the same method. Solid at the other end, too

Ben Davies 8

Made a welcome return to the starting XI after injury and slotted back in seamlessly, using his anticipation skills to cut out a pass here or there. Calm and composed on the ball too. Gave United another injury scare when he made way with a few minutes to go, Basham replacing him

Rhys Norrington-Davies 6

Picked up a booking in the second half after finding himself on the wrong side of his man again and bringing him down. May be something he will look to address as he becomes more experienced in the game after being caught out similarly against Preston in midweek. Otherwise very solid in all he did

Conor Hourihane 7

Made his full United debut after a couple of sub appearances and looked right at home, snapping into tackles when needed and also using the ball intelligently when we won it. Picked up a couple of assists too, when his corners were headed home by his Irish teammate Egan

John Fleck 7

Set up a chance for Gibbs-White on the half-hour mark with a brilliant driving run, beating one player before teeing up the on-loan Wolves man to sting Ingram's palms from long range. Looked in some discomfort in the second half after colliding with Honeyman,

Rhian Brewster 6

A late inclusion in the starting XI after Sander Berge pulled out in the warm-up, Brewster was not afraid to pull the trigger from long distance and although at least one effort went very high, wide and was not very handsome, he tested Ingram a few times. Not as vigorously as the striker would have liked, though

Morgan Gibbs-White 9

Overhit a couple of early crosses, but then rediscovered his radar to perfection when he found Sharp in the middle to head United's opener. Almost lit up the game with a great piece of skill and good left-footed shot, which Ingram was forced to parry over. Sent Sharp through on goal to win the penalty and was generally excellent once again

Ben Osborn 6

Industrious as ever, with and without the ball, but will feel he was at times too wasteful with it, including over-hitting a pass to Gibbs-White when a good situation threatened to develop down the Blades left.

Billy Sharp 8

Scores goals. Marked his 300th appearance in Blades colours with the opening goal, typically from inside the six-yard box, and could have had another when he won a first-half penalty, but Matt Ingram saved his spot-kick well down to his right. Substituted in the second half for McBurnie

Subs

Adlène Guedioura 7

Came on just after the hour mark to replace Hourihane and picked up a quick booking after cementing an opponent, Mo Besic style, on the halfway line. Some way to announce himself as a Blade

Oli McBurnie n/a

Came on for Sharp and saw a late effort flash wide

Chris Basham n/a