Chris Sutton is predicting a difficult evening for Sheffield United when they take on Mikel Arteta's 'superior' Arsenal on Monday night. The Blades are now 11 points short of survival after seeing Everton reinstated four Premier League points following a successful appeal against their 10-point deduction, and they could be cut even further adrift depending on results elsewhere over the weekend.

As such, they know they have their work cut out as they prepare to welcome the title challengers to Bramall Lane, with Arsenal scoring 25 goals in their last six games. Arteta's side are looking to claim their seventh win in a row, while Chris Wilder will be keen to see his side respond after falling short at Wolves last weekend.

Sutton, though, can only see this game going one way, with Arsenal expected to help themselves to a few more goals in South Yorkshire.

"Arsenal are wiping the floor with everyone in the Premier League at the moment," Sutton, who is predicting a 3-0 away win, said in his BBC predictions column. "Like Liverpool and Manchester City, they can't afford any stumbles in the title race but I don't anticipate them having any problems winning at Bramall Lane.

"They are so superior to a Sheffield United side that lost 5-0 at the Emirates earlier in the season, when Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick, and they are also in excellent form.

"The Blades are not going to go toe-to-toe with Arsenal and their plan will just be to try to keep them out for as long as possible. If the Gunners score early, then it could be a difficult afternoon for Chris Wilder's side."