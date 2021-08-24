Slavisa Jokanovic, manager of Sheffield United, looks on during the Carabao Cup match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United trailed at the break after Louie Sibley turned and finished emphatically on his left foot, but Jokanović shuffled his pack slightly at the break by replacing Daniel Jebbison with John Fleck and freeing up Luke Freeman to get forward more.

That shift was rewarded when Freeman dragged the Blades level, heading home a right-wing cross from defender Kyron Gordon before Billy Sharp came off the bench to score the winner, capitalising on an under-hit backpass from Derby’s Kornell McDonald.

The winner was Sharp’s second in two games and also his fourth in his last four against Derby.

And Jokanović said: “It’s about the team.

“We mentioned Billy and some young players, we didn’t perform in the first 45 minutes and there were a lot of mistakes.

“We moved the shape and started to be more comfortable, finding a bit more quality and scored two goals. In the end, the team showed intent and desire to change the story.”

Meanwhile, Derby boss Wayne Rooney felt his side deserved to win the game – if they had been more clinical with their chances.

“If we’re more clinical I think we win the game comfortably,” he said.