Slavisa Jokanovic warns his Sheffield United side not to "arrogant" or lose focus ahead of big week

Jokanović issued the warning ahead of tomorrow evening’s trip to Middlesbrough, with the Blades unbeaten in five league games and winning four of those.

In contrast, their first five Championship outings saw them pick up just two points after a squad low on confidence after relegation struggled to adjust to life back in the second tier.

But a late transfer-window influx of fresh talent, plus the emergence of Iliman Ndiaye, has transformed United into a team playing how many fans expected they would when Jokanović was unveiled as Chris Wilder’s successor earlier this summer.

Slavisa Jokanovic, the Sheffield United manager: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I am pleased with the progress,” the Serb admitted. “But we cannot trust some people around us who try to give us the message that we are strong and it will be easy for us, because nothing is easy.

“We must be fully motivated. We have two hard away games ahead of us [United travel to leaders Bournemouth this weekend] and if we are not focused enough or arrogant and believe we are a very good team, it will not necessarily be so.