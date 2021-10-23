Slavisa Jokanovic takes responsibility for Sheffield United's form after admission about their league standing

Slavisa Jokanović has admitted he must be the first person to take responsibility for Sheffield United’s start to the season, after conceding he expected them to be higher in the Championship table after taking over earlier this summer.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 3:00 pm

The Blades fell to 17th in the second-tier standings in the week after losing 2-1 at home to Millwall, and could drop as low as 19th ahead of this Sunday’s short trip to Oakwell to face South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley if teams around them pick up points a day earlier.

Already, at the time of writing, United are 11 points behind second-placed Fulham, who were also relegated from the Premier League last season.

And Jokanović admitted: “We know we have not been good enough. We expected a different start.

“It’s simple, we can do better and we are working hard. It’s not enough, we need to believe in ourselves and continue with this process.

“Bournemouth are top of the table and the job is not done for them. For us too it is not job done and we must have confidence and trust.

Slavisa Jokanovic, manager of Sheffield United: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

“A lot of steps are ahead of us. I trust in my people and my work; I am not satisfied how my team is working and I am sure we will find a way to play better football and find the benefits.

“I expected to be higher than where we are but it’s our realistic situation and we must take responsibility, I am the first guy who needs to do that. A lot of us must do that too.”

