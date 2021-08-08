The Blades were beaten 1-0 in Saturday’s late kick off against Birmingham City at a packed Bramall Lane in what was the Serb’s first competitive match since he was appointed.

Jokanovic was one of seven new bosses on the Championship’s opening weekend along with Scott Parker at Bournemouth, Valerian Ismael at West Brom, Markus Schopp at Barnsley, Russell Martin at Swansea, Frankie McAvoy at Preston North End and Marco Silva at Fulham.

None of the new men in charge got off to a winning start, however.

New Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic failed to get off to a winning start - but wasn't alone in that respect.

Martin and McAvoy – who has landed his first permanent managerial role at the age of 54 - also tasted defeat.

Despite taking the lead, the Lilywhites were thrashed 4-1 at home to Hull City, who are back in the second tier after being promoted from League One at the first attempt last season.

Martin’s Swans were beaten 2-1 away to Blackburn Rovers.

Bournemouth got the Championship season underway with a 2-2 draw against the Baggies on Friday night, while Schopp’s Barnsley held Cardiff City to a 1-1 draw in South Wales the following day.

Meanwhile, Parker’s Fulham successor Marco Silva saw his first match in charge against Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage end in a 1-1 draw on Sunday after they were pegged back in the second half following Harry Wilson’s opener.

In total, five teams enjoyed an opening day win on the first weekend of the new season.

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat, Jokanovic said: "We didn't perform badly. They scored with their first shot. This is my general feeling about the game.

"I am of course disappointed with the result. We cannot be happy because we didn't make our supporters happy.

"We showed a lot of things we tried working with. The players showed personality and character, looking to score goals.