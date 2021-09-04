Slavisa Jokanovic says Sheffield United must take responsibility for poor start after work on training ground

Jokanović’s men went into the international break with only two points from their five league games under their new manager, with Billy Sharp’s late goal against Huddersfield Town the only time they have found the back of the net in over seven and a half hours of league football.

Their latest blank came last time out against Luton Town with Kenilworth Road, before United boosted their attacking options with the loan signings of Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White late in the transfer window.

Both men are expected to make their Blades debuts against Peterborough United next weekend, while Robin Olsen will also play barring any illness or injury on international duty with Sweden.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We needed to work on a lot of things,” Jokanović admitted.

“We need to play football with confidence and at the moment we aren't doing that. We are fighting players but we didn't start at Luton. I'm thinking about the next steps; we need to take the responsibility and change te situation.

“We can't be satisfied or happy with the situation with two points after five Championship games and scoring one goal.”

Jokanović, though, rejected any suggestions that his side are not working hard enough to banish the hangover from their painful relegation from the Premier League last season.

Slavisa Jokanovic, the Sheffield United manager: Lewis Storey/Getty

“It's a question of work,” he added. “I can't say my players aren't working hard enough but I am first responsible if things aren't going well.

“There are some basic things we need to work on and it's an important time for us. it's important to play football and enjoy it, because this is not enjoyment.