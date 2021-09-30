Slavisa Jokanovic says 'important' Lys Mousset could return for Sheffield United to face former club Bournemouth

The ex-Cherries man picked up the injury on the opening day of the season against Birmingham City, to the immense frustration of Jokanović and his coaching staff after the Frenchman’s good, goalscoring form during pre-season.

United haven’t scored a goal from open play in their last two league games, while strike pair Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie remained on the bench as the Blades lost 2-0 to Middlesbrough in midweek.

And with Jokanović confirming that Mousset is “an option” to play at the Vitality Stadium, it will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old does indeed feature on the teamsheet come Saturday afternoon.

“Lys started working a few days ago and is an option to be ready for the game,” Jokanović confirmed.

“It’s always good when someone is coming back from this kind of situation, and good for him as well that I have the option to use him for the next game.

“He was in good form in pre-season, but we know him from before too.

“He came back a few days ago and has an option to be part of the team for the next game.

Lys Mousset of Sheffield United was injured against Birmingham City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“He is a guy with good movement, he could be an important player and we’ll see what choices we make for the game.”