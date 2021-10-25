Slavisa Jokanovic reiterates his attacking Sheffield United approach after "uncomfortable" Barnsley experience

The Blades looked to be cruising when two second half goals from Lys Mousset, and a strike from Ben Osborn, saw them go 3-0 up. But struggling Barnsley, who had scored just three goals in nine games before kick-off against the Blades, hit back to net twice in the space of three minutes and set up a nervier finish than many of a red and white persuasion had expected at the home of their closest rivals in the Championship this season.

Jokanović replaced strikers Mousset and Iliman Ndiaye with Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick, before sending on defender Chris Basham in place of Oli McBurnie to shore up United’s back-line and see out the game with just a few minutes to go.

“I am not the kind of coach who will try and close the game after scoring two or three goals,” Jokanović added.

“It's not the way I would choose to play and I find my team panicked and were uncomfortable. When they scored the second I had to take the decision to try and support them in this sort of situation.

“We need to be prudent, focused and concentrated. I am not happy with what I saw at the end of the game.

“I believe we must show more personality and quality and be more calm. Don't give Barnsley oxygen to come back and fight at the end of the game.

Slavisa Jokanovic, manager of Sheffield United, applauds the fans at Barnsley: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We need to improve, it's simple. If you always need to score three to win the game, it is hard work. I'm not satisfied and we need to find some sort of solution.”

Jokanović said he didn’t tell his players to sit back and defend their 3-0 lead.

“We found lots of spaces but didn't score all the chances we created,” he added.