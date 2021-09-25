Slavisa Jokanovic lays down Sheffield United challenge after beating Derby

Slavisa Jokanovic, manager of Sheffield United: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

The Blades left it late, Billy Sharp smashing home an 89th-minute penalty to break Derby hearts and move to within a point of seventh-placed Huddersfield Town.

And Jokanović admitted: “I believe we are in the process.

“It wasn’t our best game; in the first 45 minutes we didn’t find the space between the lines and it was a flat game without enough energy.

“We pushed forward more in the second half after the sending off, we found more spaces and tried to add more people in the box.