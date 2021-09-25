Slavisa Jokanovic lays down Sheffield United challenge after beating Derby
Slavisa Jokanović says Sheffield United must look to continue to improve despite picking up another three points this afternoon after overcoming Derby County at Bramall Lane.
The Blades left it late, Billy Sharp smashing home an 89th-minute penalty to break Derby hearts and move to within a point of seventh-placed Huddersfield Town.
And Jokanović admitted: “I believe we are in the process.
“It wasn’t our best game; in the first 45 minutes we didn’t find the space between the lines and it was a flat game without enough energy.
“We pushed forward more in the second half after the sending off, we found more spaces and tried to add more people in the box.
“At the end, part of the football is that you can’t always play brilliantly but we had enough power and knowledge to win three points. We must look for improvement defensively and offensively, for all the things.”