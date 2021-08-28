Slavisa Jokanovic admits he "cannot be satisfied" by Sheffield United's performance in 0-0 draw with Luton Town
Slavisa Jokanović admitted he could not be satisfied with Sheffield United’s showing as they drew 0-0 at Luton Town to extend their run without a first league victory of the season going into the international break.
United, who kicked off bottom of the table after Nottingham Forest’s point against Derby earlier in the day, at least moved back up to 23rd in the table after picking up their second point of the campaign at Kenilworth Road.
They were also perhaps fortunate to gain one, after a goalkeeping howler from Wes Foderingham saw him lose the ball to Elijah Adebajo in his own goalmouth, only for Harry Cornick to smash the ball against the Blades crossbar.
And Jokanović, whose side enjoyed their best chance inside the opening minute when George Baldock headed a cross from former Luton loanee Rhys Norrington-Davies over the Luton bar, admitted: “I cannot be satisfied.
“We didn’t show enough quality or energy and I didn’t feel we were close to winning the game.
“We tried but without energy, confidence or quality. The sensation wasn’t positive.”
Baldock was later withdrawn with a foot injury while Jokanović changed United’s shape at the break, bringing on the impressive Luke Freeman for defender Chris Basham.
“Luton played a lot of long balls and then we took a decision to bring another attacking player on to cause more damage,” the Serb added.
“But it didn’t work especially well and without those basic things, it’s harder to have opportunities to win the game.”