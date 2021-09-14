Sky Sports pundit claims Sheffield United's start to the season already rules them out for automatic promotion
Sky Sports News pundit Tim Sherwood has ruled out Sheffield United for automatic promotion this season.
The former Aston Villa manager was discussing Sheffield United’s promotion hopes this season ahead of this evening’s Championship clash with Preston North End.
Despite a brilliant 6-2 victory over Peterborough United at the weekend, Sherwood has already ruled the Blades out for automatic promotion this season following a poor start to the season.
Prior to their meeting with Posh, Sheffield United had endured two losses and two draws in the league under Slaviša Jokanović.
While on Sky Sports News tonight, Sherwood said: “Hopefully this win will give them the confidence to really push on and kick on and start believing what hte manager is telling them. They still have good enough players to be in and around it, but I think even the start they have had rules them out for automatics.
“They are capable of nicking points but are they going to get automatic promotion? They wouldn't be my bet no, I think they need to change a lot more.”
Jokanović arrived in Yorkshire following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League last season and is hoping to help the club to a swift return to the top tier as a new era without Chris Wilder gets underway.
Under Wilder Sheffield United were known for regularly playing with three centre-backs and wing-backs, however the former Fulham manager is keen to change things up at Bramall Lane.
"The manager is top draw,” Sherwood said.
“He's been around a bit and he's obviously got a proven record but good players, when he was at Fulham, got the promotion and I'm not saying Sheffield United don't but he [Jokanovic] is trying to change so much.
"They played with the three at the back and the wing-backs and he doesn't want to play like that, so it's a lot of time on the training pitch getting used to it and hopefully this win [against Peterborough] will give them the confidence to really push on and kick on and start believing what the manager is telling them.”
Prior to tonight’s fixture against Preston North End, Sheffield United were in 18th place after picking up the vital win against the newly-promoted Posh on Saturday afternoon.