Sky Sports have confirmed a change to their coverage that will impact Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and their rivals next season. The Owls have secured their Championship status for next year after dodging the drop on the final day and putting together a superb run of form heading into that season finale.

A dreadful start to the season almost cost Wednesday their spot in the Championship, but fans will be intrigued to see what can be achieved with Danny Rohl in the dugout for the full season, given what he has achieved since taking over in October. Meanwhile, there will be plenty of fascination surrounding United and how they respond to relegation from the Premier League.

Changes to both squads are likely, and those won’t be the only changes ahead of the next campaign. The EFL’s main broadcaster, Sky Sports, has confirmed the launch of a new service, Sky Sports+, which will involve many more sports broadcasts. The service will show up to 100 events concurrently, and it will include four times as many EFL fixtures and 50% more sport in general.

The service details may be new, but the changes are no surprise, with confirmation arriving recently that club streaming services and iFollow - or at least the domestic versions of them - would be scrapped due to the introduction of this new Sky Sports service. The club streaming services will continue to serve supporters overseas.

As for the new Sky Sports+ service, fans will be delighted to hear that there are new features, such as pause and rewind, Previously, the mid-week streamed fixtures could not be paused or rewound due to them being shown on the red button. The service comes at no further cost to Sky Sports customers.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director at Sky Sports, said of the new service: “Exceptional sport, covered in an innovative and compelling way, has been a big part of our history. With the introduction of Sky Sports+, we are now able to offer sport fans more choice and an even better experience when watching the live action, at no extra cost.

