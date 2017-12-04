Shefield United: Blades must bounce back from Millwall defeat - or risk blowing Premier League dream

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has told his players they must respond to their shock defeat by Millwall or risk blowing a golden opportunity to reach the Premier League.

United slipped to fourth in the Championship table - six points behind second-placed Cardiff - after losing 3-1 at The Den ahead of Friday’s match against fellow promotion chasers Bristol City.

Wilder excoriated the visitors for the manner of their display against Neil Harris’ side, accusing them of letting down supporters and betraying the principles which delivered the League One title last term.

“Players have got to liven up in there because I’m realy disappointed,” he said. “That performance is not what my team is about. ‘Unacceptable’ is quite a harsh word to use but I’m not far off it.

“I don’t enjoy seeing my team chucking its arms up in the air, having a moan and a groan and possibly getting ahead of itself. It hasn’t happened a lot since I’ve been here but that wasn’t enjoyable for our supporters. I always make sure, win lose or draw, we go over.

“Our fans gave us quite a decent reception at the end. I don’t think we deserved it, myself included. To bring nearly 2,000 down here is phenomenal but I wouldn’t have enjoyed the way we played.”

United have now gone three games without a win since Wilder admitted, after weeks of prevaricating, that achieving back-to-back promotions was a distinct possibility.

“We’ve got to make sure we arrest this,” he added.

“One point in nine is not good going. I’m not bothered about ‘haven’t we done well.’ I’m here to drive it on and win football matches. I’m sure we’ll see a reaction.

“I don’t want us to play pretty football, I want us to be effective. I want us to punish teams and then, when they put a bit on us, to see it out. I’m not arrogant enough to think that won’t happen at times. But, every opportunity we get, we have to show people why we are a good team.”