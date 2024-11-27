Sheffield Wednesday fan given further reason to regret 'abhorrent' George Baldock ‘message’ in Sheffield United derby defeat

The Sheffield Wednesday supporter who appeared to mock the death of former Sheffield United favourite George Baldock during this month's Steel City derby has lost his job after his former employers conducted an investigation into the alleged incident. The Owls fan, who has been extensively named online but whose identity has not been officially confirmed, was photographed with a message on his phone appearing to say: "Where's Baldock?"

His alleged actions sparked condemnation from both sets of supporters, with even Chloe Bannan - the wife of Wednesday captain Barry Bannan - describing the incident as "absolutely abhorrent, and they’re nothing to do with Wednesday." The Owls used a similar description in their own club statement over the "abhorrent act" and confirmed they were working with South Yorkshire Police to investigate.

The phone message came after a classy response from Wednesday as a club after Baldock's tragic passing last month, when the former Blade - who joined Panathinaikos in the summer after his seven-year spell at Bramall Lane came to an end - drowned in the swimming pool of his house just outside Athens. The Owls organised a minute's applause in his honour before one game and laid flowers at a Bramall Lane shrine before a U21s derby between the two sides.

The individual's employers also confirmed they were investigating the incident and, in a recent statement, confirmed that he was no longer employed by the company. "Following the completion of an internal investigation into the incident involving one of our employees at the recent Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday football match," it read, "we can confirm that the individual is no longer employed by the ... company. We will not be making any further comment."

Earlier this month South Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were "working with Sheffield Wednesday FC to investigate an image circulated online," but declined to confirm or deny whether any suspect was under criminal investigation when contacted by The Star.

The supporter is also facing the possibility of a lifetime ban from home Wednesday games, the punishment also handed down to another Owls fan who posted an “abhorrent” social media post following the death of a West Bromwich Albion supporter at Hillsborough earlier this season.