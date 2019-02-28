Sheffield Wednesday fan column: For once I think we’re ready to give the Blades a game

It’s that time again. That time where the whole city fills with a sense of dread and tries to get early excuses in.

Only for the first time in a long time it doesn’t feel like that among the Sheffield Wednesday fans. Although there is still a sense that we are the underdog and we won’t be shocked if we do lose, there is a positivity that we really aren’t that bad when we’re organised properly.

Since the Rotherham United match, a mere two weeks ago, something has clicked. We’ve become a team with some pace, pressing higher up the pitch with more urgency and desire.

I wrote a few weeks ago about our lack of goals but that we had needed to work on defence first. It’s proved to be the case. Like the Field of Dreams, if you build it they will come.

And come they have. Steven Fletcher is a man reborn with pace down the wings delivering tasty crosses into the box, he is thriving. It takes a confident player to score an overhead kick and it was a beauty.

Aarons and Lazaar have been a breath of fresh air. Lazaar had one of the best debuts I have ever witnessed as a Wednesdayite. He was composed and assured and even though we’ve broken him after one match I’m excited about what else he can bring to the team when he returns.

It’s not just the new players who are making an impact, we have to give enormous credit to Liam Palmer. Against Swansea last Saturday Palmer quietly got on with his job as right-back but when you look at what happened he has proved he is worthy of his place in the team.

Daniel James, the Swans pacey winger and Leeds United’s aborted January signing, was switched to the opposite wing after 35 minutes of the match. The reason…Liam Palmer. James is known for being fast and worrying full-backs but during the first half Palmer didn’t give him a sniff.

Credit where credit is due, Palmer has been fantastic for quite some time.

Whatever the outcome on Monday evening there are many reasons to be positive about The Owls and Steve Bruce’s influence. Bring on the Blades, for once I think we’re ready to give you a game.