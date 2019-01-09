Sheffield Wednesday fan BURNS his Gary Madine shirt after move to Sheffield United 

A furious Sheffield Wednesday has filmed himself burning his Gary Madine shirt after the striker’s controversial loan move to Sheffield United.

Madine put pen to paper on a loan move from Cardiff City until the end of the season on Monday.

Sheffield Wednesday fan burning his Gary Madine shirt

The 28-year-old was played for United’s fierce rivals Wednesday between 2011 and 2015, scoring 26 goals in 67 league starts before moving to Bolton Wanderers.

Madine was also part of the Owls side that pipped Sheffield United to promotion from League One five years and has received a frosty reception at Bramall Lane ever since.

Blades boss Chris Wilder even accused the striker of a ‘lack of respect’ in February 2017 after he was filmed calling Billy Sharp a ‘fat little pig’ in a Sheffield bar.

Despite this history, Wilder decided to bring the striker to Bramall Lane for the rest of the season in a move that has raised eyebrows on both sides of the city.

Madine was even forced to clarify it was ‘not true’ that he did not like Sheffield United; describing them as a club on the up who play ‘some excellent football’.

The transfer, and his comments, have riled some Sheffield Wednesday fans, but one supporter has taken his anger to a whole new level.

A video posted on Facebook shows one supporter spreading his Wednesday, emblazoned with ‘Madine 9’ on the back, before picking it up and putting it into a burning brazier.

The video has split fans’ opinions with some praising the supporter for the move while others claim ‘no Wednesday fan show burn a top’.

Madine has failed to score in 20 appearance for the Bluebirds and said that he ‘jumped at the chance’ to play for Sheffield United’.

"Some people have this perception I don't like Sheffield United but that's not true," he told their official website.

"I've had over 20,000 supporters booing me when I've played here before, it's an intimidating place, and some players would crumble.

"But I've always thought I wouldn't mind being a part of that. And it's certainly a club on the up, one who play some excellent football."

After making six appearances for City this term, five of those coming in the Premier League, Madine is expected to make his United debut against Queens Park Rangers this weekend, when Wilder's men know a win will see them climb above second-placed Norwich City who face West Bromwich Albion.