Sheffield United are having to be patient on the opening weekend of the EFL season.

While the rest of their Championship rivals have already started their respective campaigns, the Blades will have to wait until Monday evening to face recently-relegated Watford in their curtain-raiser.

In the meantime, however, there’s plenty of transfer speculation to keep supporters occupied.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With that in mind, here is Sunday’s United-related transfer news...

Gordon could take “next step”

Paul Heckingbottom has suggested that he would like to see promising defender Kyron Gordon head out on loan to gain first team experience this season.

The 20-year-old has made eight senior appearances for the Blades in his career so far, including four starts in the Championship last term.

And Heckingbottom is of the opinion that he is ready to further his development with regular first team minutes.

As quoted by YorkshireLive, he said: “If we’re not using Kyron I would love for him to get out and get league football. I said that to him last season that I think he’d benefit a hell of a lot from it.

“For him personally and his development for him to be competing for a first team shirt would be good for him.

“For me with Kyron, he needs that next step. He needs first team every day.”

Coulibaly situaiton to be assessed

Sheffield United will assess Ismaila Coulibaly’s situation at Bramall Lane following Monday’s Championship opener against Watford before deciding whether to send the midfielder out on loan or not.

The 20-year-old is still yet to make his competitive debut for the Blades, and has spent the first two years of his stint with the club gaining experience elsewhere.

And while Heckingbottom is keen for him continue his development, the manager has admitted that the Malian could be loaned out in an effort to earn him more minutes.

Addressing Coulibaly’s situation, the United boss said: “Ismaila, I’d like to keep him and keep working with him.