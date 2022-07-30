Sheffield United finally get their Championship campaign underway on Monday evening with a tricky clash against recently-relegated Watford.

But while matters on the pitch will take precedence at the start of next week, matters in the transfer market are still a focus for Paul Heckingbottom’s men too.

With that in mind, and with plenty of speculation doing the rounds, here is Saturday’s Sheffield United transfer news...

Blades still keen on Robertson

Sheffield United are still hoping to lure Sean Robertson back to Bramall Lane, despite him linking up with Derby County, according to Yorkshire Live journalist Nathan Hemmingham.

The 21-year-old was released by Crystal Palace earlier in the summer having failed to make an impact on the first team picture at Selhurst Park.

Robertson subsequently spent some time training with the Blades, but since then, he has linked up with League One Derby County.

As things stand, he is still yet to put pen to paper on an agreement with the Rams.

And writing in an Q&A, Hemminham suggested that United have not entirely given up hope of tempting the defender back to Sheffield.

He said: “He’s not been offered a contract [by Sheffield United].

“Paul [Heckingbottom] wants to bring him to training but, as a free agent looking for a new club, he had lined up other trials and commitments that have to be honoured.

“United are hoping after all those have finished there is scope for him to come into some training sessions.”

No interest in Jebbison exit

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has suggested that he has “no interest” in sending striker Daniel Jebbison out on loan this season, despite teenager having “no shortage” of potential suitors.

The promising talent hit nine goals in 23 outings during a temporary stint with Burton Albion last term, but his manager has made it clear that he is happy for the youngster to continue his development at Bramall Lane in the months ahead.

As quoted by YorkshireLive, he said: “Jebbo has done great and I have no interest in sending him out.

“Again, that may change. We’ll play it by ear.

“We have no shortage of takers for him, people constantly ringing me but I like how he has responded in pre-season and he’s improved.”

Karamoh on Burnley radar

Former Blades target Yann Karamoh could finally end up in the Championship, with the forward now on Burnley’s radar, according to the Daily Mail.

The ex-Inter Milan talent had looked set to join United from Parma on deadline day last year, only for the proposed deal to collapse at the eleventh hour.

But it is now understood that Burnley are trying to lure him to England.