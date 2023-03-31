The latest transfer rumours from Sheffield United and the rest of the Championship

Sheffield United’s brilliant form this season has come at a price, with their biggest stars attracting interest from the Premier League. While Sander Berge has been on the wishlist of many sides in recent years, Anel Ahmedhodzic is now also thought to be a target for some.

The Blades face a tough battle to keep hold of the defender this summer with Aston Villa, Leicester City, Newcastle and Wolves all keen, according to Football League World.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side signed Ahmedhodzic from Malmo last summer and he has since attracted attention with his brilliant performances in the Championship, where he has made 28 appearances and scored four goals.

As per Transfermarkt, Malmo would be entitled to 13% of any fee that United made above the £3.9 million that they paid for him, so it seems very unlikely that any Premier League side will be able to snap Ahmedhodzic up on the cheap. The 24-year-old signed a four-year deal in the summer and so United would be very much in control of any negotiations and may have a good chance of keeping hold of him if they can win promotion this season.

Ben Brereton Diaz’s future

John Dahl Tomasson has addressed Ben Brereton Diaz’s future as his contract nears its expiry. Recent reports have claimed the striker has reached a full agreement with Villarreal over a summer move, though it is yet to be confirmed.

Brereton Diaz netted 22 goals in the Championship last season and attracted plenty of attention as he entered the final 12 months of his deal. It is believed that the Chile international has chosen to move to Spain over the Premier League, however Tomasson has revealed that he hasn’t heard anything official just yet.

Speaking to LancsLive, the Rovers boss said: “I think, I’ve said it, it would be a big surprise if he is here next season. I haven’t heard anything (official) [about a move to Villarreal.]”

The Dane will be eager to line up a list of replacements once Brereton Diaz’s departure is confirmed and may find bringing in a new striker of a similar level much easier if they are to win the play-offs. Rovers currently sit fifth in the Championship table.

Vincent Kompany discusses loan man

Vincent Kompany has revealed that he plans to hold discussions with Luke McNally about his future at Burnley after a successful loan spell with Coventry City. The defender joined in January until the end of the season and has been brilliant for the Sky Blues, playing every minute of all 11 games since arriving in the Midlands.

McNally only joined Burnley from Oxford United last summer but failed to force himself into the first team picture due to the Clarets’ success in the Championship and his future remains in doubt as the club head back to the top flight.

Speaking to LancsLive about McNally’s future, Kompany said: “I can’t say too much at the moment other than we’re pleased with his development, we think he’s in a great environment as well. It’s his first Championship season, so he’s actually now establishing himself in this division, which is ticking a box, and then at the end of the season, we’ll have discussions with all the players.”