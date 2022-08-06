Sheffield United will be hoping to pick up their first points of the season when they face Millwall on Saturday.

The Blades were beaten by Watford in their season opener, and face another tricky task against Gary Rowett’s visitors at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

But while attention will be firmly focused on the pitch by 3pm, there is still plenty of transfer speculation to be discussed away from it before then...

McAtee arrival has no effect on Berge future

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has refuted suggestions that the signing of Manchester City loanee James McAtee could hasten the departure of Sander Berge from Bramall Lane.

The promising youngster completed a temporary move from the Premier League champions earlier in the week, and is widely expected to play a notable role in the Blades’ Championship campaign this term.

But Heckingbottom insists that the 19-year-old has not been drafted in as a direct replacement for Berge.

“No, not at all,” the manager said when asked if McAtee’s arrival suggests the Norwegian could be leaving.

“They are different players.

“We expect more than Sander being just one of the boys high up the pitch. All round midfield.

“We moved Sander higher up and asked a lot more of him last season in combination with Iliman and Morgan because of where we found ourselves with players. We had to try and create chances and produce performances in a slightly different way. We want James in to add more dimension and more options there.

“Whoever is on the pitch, we still have changes from the bench and it’s constant quality.”

Blades business done and dusted

Heckingbottom has also suggested that United will not be making any more signings before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

Alongside loan deals for McAtee, Ciaran Clark, Reda Khadra, and Tommy Doyle, the Blades have also signed Anel Ahmedhodzic on a permanent basis from Malmo.

But as far as incomings go, the manager has claimed that could be it for his side.

When asked what was next for the Blades in the summer window, Heckingbottom said: “Nothing.

“Would love to do more but with the resources we have got, we are done.