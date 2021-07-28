Sheffield United's weekend opponents cancel friendly in Chesterfield over positive Covid-19 tests

The fixture was scheduled to take place at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium on Wednesday evening but will now not go ahead following the test results.

“The decision was made as a precautionary measure following a small number of positive COVID-19 test results within City’s first team group,” a Norwich statement read.

“The club’s players and staff will continue to follow Premier League protocols and government guidelines, operating and training in their respective first team bubble at the Lotus Training Centre.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are due to play Norwich City at Bramall Lane on Saturday

The Canaries – who are preparing for their return to the Premier League having won the Sky Bet Championship last season – have already played King’s Lynn Town, Lincoln and Huddersfield in pre-season.