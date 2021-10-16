Sheffield United's victory over Stoke City "massive" for Blades' belief, says boss Slavisa Jokanovic

United trailed to Jacob Brown’s second-half strike, before substitutes Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick scored quickfire goals to see the Blades run out 2-1 winners for their first win in three games.

McGoldrick finished with a goal and an assist from his 13 minutes of normal time after coming off the bench, and Jokanović admitted. “I am delighted. We are really pleased with how we played and won the game. How the subs collaborated from the bench, too.

“We played for 85 per cent of the game well and had some flat moments after their goal, we need to improve in this side of the game. We need to not be depressed after this kind of situation.

“We played with enough brain, we moved the ball and tried to find the spaces. We tried be patient and combine, and we found the way to win the game at the end.

“It’s massive for us,” Jokanović, whose side return to Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening to face Millwall, added.

Slavisa Jokanovic, manager of Sheffield United reacts during the win over Stoke City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We didn’t deserve to lose in the last game against Bournemouth and with energy and trust we moved the game in the right direction. We had a flat 10 minutes after they scored and didn’t know exactly what we were doing on the field.