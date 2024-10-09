Sheffield United head into the international break level on points with Championship leaders Sunderland, behind only on goal difference. The Blades remain the only club in the division yet to lose a game and they currently hold the best defensive record, with just three goals conceded in their nine opening matches.

With automatic promotion set in their sights and potentially even the Championship title, Chris Wilder will be hoping to see his Blades kick on after the international fixtures. Sheffield United are unbeaten, while Burnley and Leeds United behind them have lost just one game each.

Down the opposite end of the table, Portsmouth have the worst defence statistically, with 20 goals conceded so far after a tough start to their newly promoted season. As we wait for the Championship to return, we’ve taken a look at the xG (Expected Goals) against each club, provided by WhoScored?

Opta defines Expected Goals as a measure of ‘the quality of a chance by calculating the likelihood that it will be scored by using information on similar shots in the past’. We’ve listed each team’s defensive xG and compared Sheffield United’s stats to their Championship opponents this season. Take a look below at how Wilder’s defence rivals against the rest of the league.