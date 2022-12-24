Sheffield United have one of the most valuable squads in the Championship - but where do the Blades rank amongst heavy hitters such as Burnley and Norwich?

Using Transfermarkt for reference, we’ve been able to deduce the most valuable squads in the Championship. We’ve ordered them from lowest to highest for the purposes of this list - but where do Sheffield United fall in the rankings?

As the Blades were in the Premier League not too long ago, naturally, they have a very high total squad value. While they managed to squeak into the top five, there’s a number of clubs with more expensive squads in their ranks.

Not only will we be revealing the most valuable squads, we’ll be looking at the most expensive players for each team. The Championship’s costliest player is valued at an eye-watering £22 million - but who is it?

Sheffield United’s most valuable player, for comparison, is worth just £16 million. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the most valuable squads in the Championship this year - starting at the bottom.

1. 24. Wigan Athletic Total market value: £16.95 million. Most valuable player: Ryan Nyambe (£1.8 million). Photo Sales

2. 23. Rotherham United Total market value: £18.25 million. Most valuable player: Ben Wiles (£2.2 million). Photo Sales

3. 22. Blackpool Total market value: £28.05 million. Most valuable player: Jerry Yates (£3.5 million). Photo Sales

4. 21. Huddersfield Town Total market value: £28.95 million. Most valuable player: Sorba Thomas (£5 million). Photo Sales