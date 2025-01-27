Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United's Ryan One stance confirmed after Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur transfer links and reports of Ipswich Town approach

Sheffield United retain a real appetite to keep hold of promising striker Ryan One in this window and beyond, after the Scottish youth international was linked with a host of top-flight clubs. The physical 18-year-old has had frequent tastes of first-team football this season, scoring his first senior goal to kickstart the remarkable comeback win at Bristol City late last year.

One’s potential has not gone unnoticed elsewhere, with a number of Premier League sides said to be monitoring his situation. But United moved smartly back in August to tie the striker down to a long-term deal, which runs until the summer of 2029. That means that the ball is firmly in their court when it comes to the teenager’s future, with a loan exit before the transfer deadline next week still the most likely avenue.

Reports this weekend suggested that top-flight strugglers Ipswich Town had made the first formal move for One’s services but The Star understands that no contact from the Tractor Boys has been made to the corridors of power at Bramall Lane. We reported on Friday night that United’s near-neighbours Rotherham United had made an enquiry over the striker, while a host of clubs in the lower leagues are expected to make plays before the window slams shut.

One was scouted during his time north of the border with Hamilton Academical, with boss Chris Wilder acknowledging the part played by former head of recruitment Paul Mitchell in identifying a player who had made just a couple of starts in the Scottish Championship.