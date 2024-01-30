Sheffield United's relegation rivals Luton Town have strengthened their survival bid with the signing of their first-ever Japanese international. Daiki Hashioka has joined the Hatters for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of €2m, from Belgian side Sint-Truiden.

The 24-year-old was previously said to be a transfer target of Leeds United but has made the move to the Premier League, subject to a work visa and international clearance. A seven-cap Japan international, he will be introduced to the Kenilworth Road crowd before tonight's Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion, with boss Rob Edwards happy to have got his man.

“‘Hashi’ is a versatile defender who can play anywhere along the backline and, having met him I know he’s going to fit into the group really, really well," he said. “He’s got a great attitude and has a real desire to come and play for Luton Town. He understands we’ve got a good squad, and knows he’s got to fight for his opportunity.

"And he will – he’s really looking forward to the challenge of being here. He’s someone who is comfortable in possession, aggressive, and wants to defend. I’m delighted he’s with us.”

Hashioka added: “It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League. It’s physically and technically a top league and very intense, so I know it’s going to be difficult but I’ll give my all for the team. My strengths are heading, one-versus-one situations and I like to do a lot of running.