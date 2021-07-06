Sheffield United's £5m man tipped to join divisional rivals, Wolves ready big-money full-back bid

Meanwhile, it's set to be a busy month for the Blades in the transfer window, as they look to secure some quality new signings before the start of the new season next month.

One player who has left Bramall Lane is John Lundstram who was snapped up by Rangers after his contract with United expire.

Discussing the move, the 27-year-old's new manager Steven Gerrard said: “John is a player I have known for some time and knew he would enhance our squad.

“Having played in the Premiership, he has the undoubted quality to enhance our midfield with his technical ability and physicality and I was impressed with his attitude and ambition when we spoke over recent weeks. John is a winner and knows what is required to succeed at a club of this stature.

“He will add steel and presence to our midfield along with his quality which makes our squad much stronger, and to procure a player of John’s profile and experience is very pleasing.

“Myself and the staff are looking forward to working with John. We know he is also very excited to get started at Rangers. I believe they (the new signings) have quality and I will give them trust.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Sheffield United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Villalba could leave Blues permanently Spanish side Sporting Gijon are said to be chasing Birmingham City midfielder Fran Villalba. He's spent the last season and a half on loan with Almeria, and made 29 appearances in the Segunda Division last season. (Birmingham Mail)

2. Paal drops hint on future PEC Zwolle defender Kenneth Paal, who has been linked with a move to Barnsley, has hinted about where his future could lie. He's admitted he was pleased to be linked with Celtic, but harbours an ambition to play in England - specifically the Championship. (The 72)

3. Championship-linked ace could sign new Sunderland deal Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has revealed he's in regular contact with midfielder Luke O'Nien over extending his stay at the club following the expiry of his contract, and as indicated the talks have been positive. Preston and Luton Town have both been linked with the player. (Sunderland Echo)

4. O'Brien's agent denies Leeds interest The agent of Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien is said to have knocked back claims that Leeds United are keen on the player. The Whites, along with Burnley and Newcastle, have been linked with the £4m-rated ace. (The 72)