Sheffield United's £181m fantasy football squad value compared to Fulham & more

Like FPL, Gaffr allows fans, with an in-game virtual budget of £100m, to craft their own dream Championship XI, who will pick up points for clean sheets, goals and assists throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

We've taken a look at the value of each club's players, and worked out their overall team value, and this is how Sheffield United' s team worth stands up alongside the rest of the division.

It goes without saying, these are in-game values, rather than estimations of the players' market values, and offer little in the way of insight into how much the players are actually worth.

However, it does give a decent indication of perceived squad strength heading into the new season:

1. 24th - Derby County Overall squad value: £77.5m. Number of players: 15. Average player value: £5.2m. Most valuable player: Colin Kazim-Richards (£7m) Photo: Alex Pantling

2. 23rd - Reading Overall squad value: £112m. Number of players: 20. Average player value: £5.6m. Most valuable player: Lucas Joao (£10m) Photo: Naomi Baker

3. 22nd - Peterborough United Overall squad value: £115m. Number of players: 24. Average player value: £4.8m. Most valuable player: Jonson Clarke-Harris (£6m) Photo: Jacques Feeney

4. 21st - Blackburn Rovers Overall squad value: £118m. Number of players: 21. Average player value: £.5.6m. Most valuable player: Adam Armstrong (£11m) Photo: Jan Kruger