Sheffield United's promotion rivals Sunderland suffer huge transfer blow as they lose star striker

Sheffield United's promotion rivals Sunderland have suffered a huge blow after one of their star men was recalled by his parent club.

By Danny Hall
4 minutes ago

Young striker Ellis Simms returns to Premier League side Everton with immediate effect after five months at the Stadium of Light, which saw him score seven times in 17 games to help Sunderland up to fourth in the Championship table.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Ellis’ return to Merseyside is a real disappointment for us due to the shared progress that he and the club have made this season. Unfortunately, this is the nature of loans when they are successful, but it is a testament to Tony and the wider staff - and of course to Ellis - that Everton feel he is ready to continue his immediate development in a Premier League environment.

"We all wish Ellis the very best and thank him for the part he has played in our continual progression as a football club.”

Ellis Simms of Sunderland (Tony Marshall/Getty Images)