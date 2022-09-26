Sheffield United’s promotion rivals sack manager with former West Brom chief lined up as replacement – reports

The Telegraph report that Watford have sacked boss Rob Edwards after just 10 games, with the Vicarage Road hierarchy apparently fearing they are already losing ground at the top of the Championship table.

Despite beating the Blades on the opening day of the season, Watford were 10th and nine points behind table-topping United going into the current international break.

Watford are desparate to get back into the Premier League following relegation last season and Edwards has seemingly paid the price with former West Brom boss Slaven Bilic lined up to replace him.

Watford kept hold of star men Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro in the summer window after relegation, despite interest from Premier League teams including Newcastle United and Aston Villa, and the Vicarage Road hierarchy want to see a return on that ambition.

Bilic will be Watford’s 10th permanent boss in five years, with Edwards sacked just months into a two-year deal he earned by leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two last season.

Rob Edwards, manager of Watford, celebrates the win over Sheffield United with club mascot Harry the Hornet (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Bilic previously led West Brom into the Premier League during his only season managing at English second-tier level so far in his career.