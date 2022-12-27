Sheffield United's promotion rivals looking for new boss as Norwich City make Dean Smith decision

Sheffield United’s promotion rivals Norwich City are on the lookout for a new manager after confirming the sacking of Dean Smith earlier today.

The decision comes following the Canaries' 2-1 defeat to Luton on Boxing Day, their third defeat in four games.

Smith had been in charge at Carrow Road for just over a year having taken over following the departure of Daniel Farke in November 2021.

A Norwich statement read: “The club will now work to identify and appoint a new head coach that is able to deliver both the level of performances required to challenge at the top end of the league whilst implementing a consistent style of play.”

Sporting director Stuart Webber added: “This was a tough decision, but one that we felt was necessary to give ourselves the best possible chance of achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League this season.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Dean, Craig and Liam, who have always put the best interests of the football club first.

“With just under half of the season remaining and three consecutive home games on the horizon we now have a real opportunity to build some forward and positive momentum, both on and off the pitch.”

United drew 2-2 with Norwich earlier in the season, after coming back from 2-0 down, and are scheduled to travel to Carrow Road on April 1, 2023. Assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare and first team coach Liam Bramley have also left the Canaries.

