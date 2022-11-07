Southampton have moved quickly to replace manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after his sacking this morning, and have been given permission by Luton Town to speak to Nathan Jones.

Hasenhuttl spent almost four years in charge following their poor recent run of results and the Saints slipped into the relegation zone following Sunday's 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle.

Luton travel to Stoke on Tuesday and will allow Saints to speak to their manager Jones after the match. A statement from the Hatters read: "Luton Town Football Club can confirm that permission has been granted to Southampton to speak to Nathan Jones about their managerial vacancy following the Hatters' match at Stoke City.

"We would like to place on record that the Premier League club have approached the board in the correct manner, for which we are grateful, and that the whole situation is extremely amicable with Southampton and with Nathan.

"We would also like to urge all supporters travelling to Stoke to show him and the team your support on what we hope will be yet another memorable away day. As a club we will not be making any further comment until the process is complete."

Jones has done an impressive job at Luton in the Championship on a tight budget and led them to the play-offs last season – where they, like United, lost in the semi-finals. United drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road earlier this season and Stoke are eighth so far this season.

First-team assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler has also left St Mary's, with first-team coach Ruben Selles to take charge for Wednesday's Carabao Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday.

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has been approached by Southampton: Getty Images

A club statement read: "Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.