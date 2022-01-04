The Turkish midfielder spent a portion of last season on loan at West Brom as they too were relegated from the top flight, alongside Fulham and the Blades.

And after returning to Celta Vigo, Yokuslu has played just 32 minutes of football in Spain’s top flight so far this season.

A return to West Brom has also been mooted, but Fulham have reportedly joined the likes of Bordeaux and Galatasaray in the chase for his signature.

Former Blades target returns to Wolves

Elsewhere in the Championship, former Blades target Dion Sanderson has been recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers from his loan spell at Birmingham City.

United wanted to sign Sanderson in the summer on loan from Wolves, but he joined City – and his season-long loan has been cut short at the halfway point.

Having made 16 appearances for Blues, Sanderson returns to Wolves with Romain Saiss is preparing to represent Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations and Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera injured.

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson was a summer target for Sheffield United: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars, born in Sheffield and a former coach at United’s academy, said: “For Dion to be playing week in, week out at Championship level has been fantastic for his development. It prepares him for his career and he’s doing well, and this is a good opportunity to have him back in the building, to have a good look at him.”

Blues sign Mengi as Sanderson replacement

Birmingham acted quickly to make up for the loss of Sanderson, bringing in Teden Mengi on loan from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old was at Derby County last season and was expected to link up with Wayne Rooney again – until a timely word from his young United teammate Tahith Chong, also on loan at Birmingham.

“As soon as I heard about Blues I was straight on the phone to Chongy and he told me it is great,” Mengi said.

“The lads are great and that I am going to enjoy it, everyone is a nice person, so I am just looking forward to it.”

Table-toppers let Cook leave for Forest

Bournemouth, the Championship leaders, have allowed defender Steve Cook to leave after a decade on the south coast, joining Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old made 389 appearances for the Cherries and becomes Forest’s second signing of the window under boss Steve Cooper.

"You can see the progress the club is making and I'm excited for the new challenge,” Cook said.

"I thought it was the perfect time in my career to make this move to hopefully come and contribute and help get this club back to where it wants to be.

"The history of the club speaks for itself and I know how passionate the fans are. I've played at the City Ground in the past and it's always been electric so now I'm just excited to get started."

Rovers send youngster back to Liverpool

Second-placed Blackburn Rovers, who are interested in United’s Oli Burke, have sent back youngster Leighton Clarkson to Liverpool halfway through his season-long loan deal.