Sheffield United's promotion rivals Burnley unveil Manchester City legend as new boss

Burnley, expected to be one of Sheffield United’s promotion rivals next season following their relegation from the Premier League, have appointed former Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany as their new manager.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 1:54 pm

The Clarets sacked Sean Dyche towards the back end of the last campaign as their last throw of the dice to survive, with caretaker manager Mike Jackson unable to stop the slide into the Championship.

And 36-year-old Kompany will be Dyche’s permanent successor, after leaving R.S.C Anderlecht after three years in charge.

State of play with young Blades' futures after approach made for pair

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” said Kompany. “I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

“I’ve been impressed by the board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.”

Chairman Alan Pace, who was interested in taking over the Blades before his buy out at Turf Moor, added: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Vincent to Burnley.

Burnley have announced the appointment of Vincent Kompany as their new manager: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

United shelve key training ground development as new plan is launched

“Vincent is a proven leader and I’ve been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the club back to the Premier League.

“Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium’s biggest teams back to European football and a cup final last season and we’ve been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the club.”

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

BurnleyManchester CityPremier League