Sheffield United’s Premier League rivals Bournemouth have taken a surprising decision to sack their manager Gary O’Neil, after he led them to top-flight survival last season.

O’Neil took charge of the Cherries initially on a caretaker basis before a permanent appointment in November. It proved to be an inspired one as 10 wins and six draws preserved the club’s Premier League status, but he has now been fired ahead of the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Bournemouth owner and chairman Bill Foley said: “Gary’s achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for. This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season.

“As a club, we have put plans in place for long-term success with improvements being made to infrastructure, most notably the development of a new state-of-the-art training facility and the ongoing discussions around upgrades to our stadium.

“We have also identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build.

“Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club. I would like to place on record my thanks to Gary and wish him all the best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad