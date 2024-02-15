Sheffield United's Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace have reportedly lined up former Eintracht Frankfurt mana­ger Oliver Glasner as a possible replacement for Roy Hodgson as pressure continues to mount on the ex-England boss.

Palace have lost three of their last four Premier League fixtures, with their only win in that time a 3-2 victory over the Blades. Their latest defeat, a 3-1 loss to Chelsea, left them just five points above the bottom three.

Hodgson's deal at Selhurst Park expires at the end of the campaign but widespread reports indicate Eagles chairman Steve Parish has agreed it is time for a change now. Palace have lost half of their 24 games this term, with six wins and six draws so far.

The London outfit had been strongly linked with a move for Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna after a hugely-impressive season with the Championship club. The Tractor Boys were promoted from League One last term and are now in the thick of the battle for second place and automatic promotion from the second tier, alongside Leeds United and Southampton.

However, McKenna was said to have turned down Palace's advances as he was keen to stay in his position with Ipswich as they continue their fight for promotion.

Glasner left Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of last season and has been out of work since. He was linked with the Nottingham Forest position back in December before the club sacked Steve Cooper and appointed Nuno Espírito Santo. Glasner won the Europa League with Frankfurt in 2022. He has also managed Wolfsburg and Austrian side LASK.

