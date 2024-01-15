Sheffield United's Premier League relegation rivals 'keen on' former Blades star
Iliman Ndiaye is attracting Premier League interest despite only leaving Sheffield United last summer
Former Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, according to reports. Ndiaye left Bramall Lane to join French club Marseille last summer after a stellar couple of seasons with the Blades, in which he bagged a total 21 goals and helped to club win promotion back to the Premier League.
The goals haven't flowed quite as freely in France with the Senegal international hitting the back of the net just once in 23 appearances in all competitions, but that strike rate hasn't deterred English clubs from showing interest in bringing him back across the Channel. According to Alan Nixon, Everton and Crystal Palace are the ones chasing him as they look to bolster their offensive options for the second half of the season.
Palace were said to be keen on Ndiaye before his move to Marseille and, if the report is accurate, they still see him as an option, alongside the Toffees. Both teams are in the Premier League's bottom seven and as they compete for survival, United may well be hoping Ndiaye stays put rather than strengthening a direct rival.
Ndiaye joined the Blades in 2019 after being spotted playing non-league football for Boreham Wood. The attacking midfielder had to be patient and wait for his chance at Bramall Lane, but the club's relegation from the top flight in 2021 presented him with the opportunity to come into the reckoning.
The 23-year-old certainly took his chance with both hands, quickly becoming a key man for the club before his eventual £20m exit to join Marseille, who he represented as a child before his move to England. Ndiaye hasn't struggled for opportunities in the south of France, featuring in all but three of the club's Ligue 1 games. He is currently competing for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.