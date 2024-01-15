Sheffield United's Premier League relegation rivals 'keen on' former Blades star

Iliman Ndiaye left Sheffield United for Marseille in the summer transfer window. Image: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Former Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, according to reports. Ndiaye left Bramall Lane to join French club Marseille last summer after a stellar couple of seasons with the Blades, in which he bagged a total 21 goals and helped to club win promotion back to the Premier League.

The goals haven't flowed quite as freely in France with the Senegal international hitting the back of the net just once in 23 appearances in all competitions, but that strike rate hasn't deterred English clubs from showing interest in bringing him back across the Channel. According to Alan Nixon, Everton and Crystal Palace are the ones chasing him as they look to bolster their offensive options for the second half of the season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palace were said to be keen on Ndiaye before his move to Marseille and, if the report is accurate, they still see him as an option, alongside the Toffees. Both teams are in the Premier League's bottom seven and as they compete for survival, United may well be hoping Ndiaye stays put rather than strengthening a direct rival.

Ndiaye joined the Blades in 2019 after being spotted playing non-league football for Boreham Wood. The attacking midfielder had to be patient and wait for his chance at Bramall Lane, but the club's relegation from the top flight in 2021 presented him with the opportunity to come into the reckoning.