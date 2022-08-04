Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Sheffield United's predicted line-up v Millwall; Two debuts and one man in form

After the loan signing of another good attacking option in James McAtee, Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom’s job is arguably now harder than ever.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 6:26 pm

Not that he’d want it any other way. His biggest headache is now how to squeeze all his formidable forward players into the side, or even the squad, with Manchester City loanee McAtee joining the likes of Sander Berge, Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster and Iliman Ndiaye for a place on Heckingbottom’s teamsheet.

United are looking to bounce back from Monday night’s defeat at Watford this weekend when they host Millwall at Bramall Lane, and Chris Basham could be declared fit after missing the trip to Vicarage Road with a hamstring issue.

What McAtee's arrival means for Berge's Bramall Lane future

But fellow defender Jack Robinson is expected to miss out for some weeks following a freak training ground collision with teammate Sander Berge. Enda Stevens is also injured.

We tasked our man Danny Hall to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out against the Lions – here’s what he came up with …

1. Wes Foderingham

A nailed-on starter considering he’s United’s only fit, senior goalkeeper but he’d get the shirt anyway

2. George Baldock

United’s only recognised right-back will line up against the Lions

3. Anel Ahmedhodžić

I’m reluctant to rush back Chris Basham after a hamstring injury so with the new boy available again after suspension, he gets the nod for me

4. John Egan

One of the first names on the teamsheet for some years now

