Sheffield United’s predicted finish as Liverpool, Man Utd and Everton fixtures confirmed - gallery

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League after winning promotion from the Championship last season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 15th Jun 2023, 19:30 BST

Sheffield United’s fixtures for next season have been released and they will take on Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on the opening day of the Premier League season as they look to begin with a positive result. The Blades were promoted alongside champions Burnley and play-off winners Luton Town from the Championship and will be in for a tough test in the top flight.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have Tottenham Hotspur at home on the final day as well. Here is a look at where Sheffield United are predicted to finish next term based on odds compared to the likes of Newcastle United, Everton, Liverpool and Chelsea....

Odds to win the league: 8/15

1. Man City

Odds to win the league: 8/15

8/1

2. Liverpool

8/1

9/1

3. Arsenal

9/1

10/1

4. Man Utd

10/1

