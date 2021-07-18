Sheffield United's pre-season plans hit by positive Covid-19 test

United returned from their 10-day training camp last week but two of the squad were left behind after one of them tested positve. The player’s room-mate was also kept behind, though he is understood to have tested negative.

As a result, the squad underwent a period a self-isolation with the club’s Shirecliffe training complex closed. It is expected that the players will return to trainng as a group at the end of the week, when the isolation period has been completed.

In the meantime, the players have been guven a training programme to go through at home until they are able to return collectively.

Slavisa Jokanovic speaks to his players on their pre-season camp in Malaga

The club stated that: “We are taking the necessary precautionary measures.”

The players had come back to the UK on Tuesday following their warm-weather camp,

United had been due to send two sides, mostly made up of young players to Handsworth FC and Hallam FC this coming week but on Friday they announced that both were postponed “due to COVID-19 precautionary measures.”

As things stand, the scheduled friendlies against Doncaster at the Keepmoat on July 28 and Norwich City at Bramall Lane on July 31 – both of which will have fans in attendance – will go ahead as planned.