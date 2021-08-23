Sheffield United's poor start and slow transfer progress means Derby County Carabao Cup clash could be an audition for starting roles in the Championship

With at least an extra nine games being added to United’s schedule following their relegation from the Premier League last term, Jokanovic has decided to use the knockout competition to award opportunities to the most promising members of Bramall Lane’s development squad.

Kyron Gordon, Tyler Smith, Zak Brunt, Daniel Jebbison and Kacper Lopata all featured during the first round victory over Carlisle earlier this month. And, if they impress again, Jokanovic could consider utilising them across the course of a league campaign defender Chris Basham recently admitted pushes players to their physical limits. Particularly with United so far adding only one new name - Liverpool’s Ben Davies - to their roster since the Serb took charge last month.

Indicating he is planning to rotate again following Saturday’s defeat by Huddersfield Town, Jokanovic said: “The young players, they are working hard. A lot of the time, people ask if people are ready.

Sheffield Unitd's Zak Brunt, Kyron Gordon and Kacer Lopata: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I have found a group (of them) with a really good mood, that wants to learn, listen and has the right attitude for learning and improving. It is not easy for them, because sometimes the experienced players play differently and demand something different to what they are used to. But we will try and find out what is best and right for the team.”

With the targets he was set after agreeing to take charge included an immediate return to the Premier League, Jokanovic is likely to rely heavily on established professionals between now and May. Although United’s failure to quickly complete the reprofiling exercise the former Yugoslavia international insisted both he and the board felt was necessary earlier this summer has been a source of frustration behind the scenes, prompting some of Jokanovic’s allies to suggest his brief should be revised, the likes of Lopata and Gordon have been told they are “options”.

Jebbison is still expected to depart on loan before the window closes. But the £1m facility fee United are demanding is too steep for the striker’s admirers, including Sunderland and Burton Albion.