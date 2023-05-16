News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United's perfect opportunity to monitor Chelsea midfielder

Sheffield United will have the perfect opportunity to monitor Carney Chukwuemeka later this summer, after it was claimed Chelsea could allow him to leave Stamford Bridge on loan, after the midfielder was named in the England squad for the FIFA under-20 World Cup alongside Bramall Lane youngster Daniel Jebbison.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 16th May 2023, 04:50 BST

In-keeping with other clubs whose players have been called-up for the tournament, which takes place in Argentina, United could send a representative of their coaching staff to watch Jebbison in action when Ian Foster’s side travels to South America shortly.

Although United manager Paul Heckingbottom has yet to confirm if he actually views Chukwuemeka as a potential target ahead of the new Premier League season, it would be a surprise if the teenager did not feature on the list of possibilities drawn up should it prove impossible to bring either Tommy Doyle or James McAtee back to South Yorkshire. The duo helped United win automatic promotion from the Championship after agreeing year long moves from Manchester City. But PL rules dictate one would be required to be bought outright in order for Heckingbottom to stand a chance of pairing them together when his club returns to the top-flight.

Chukwuemeka has yet to earn a regular position in Chelsea’s matchday squads after completing a £20m transfer from Aston Villa.

Carney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge: Paul Terry / SportimageCarney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge: Paul Terry / Sportimage
England begin their campaign to lift the trophy with a match against Tunisia in Buenos Aires on May 22nd before completing their group programme by facing Uruguay and Iraq. The top two nations will then progress to the knockout stages.

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United is travelling to the under-20 World Cup: Paul Thomas /SportimageDaniel Jebbison of Sheffield United is travelling to the under-20 World Cup: Paul Thomas /Sportimage
