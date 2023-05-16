In-keeping with other clubs whose players have been called-up for the tournament, which takes place in Argentina, United could send a representative of their coaching staff to watch Jebbison in action when Ian Foster’s side travels to South America shortly.

Although United manager Paul Heckingbottom has yet to confirm if he actually views Chukwuemeka as a potential target ahead of the new Premier League season, it would be a surprise if the teenager did not feature on the list of possibilities drawn up should it prove impossible to bring either Tommy Doyle or James McAtee back to South Yorkshire. The duo helped United win automatic promotion from the Championship after agreeing year long moves from Manchester City. But PL rules dictate one would be required to be bought outright in order for Heckingbottom to stand a chance of pairing them together when his club returns to the top-flight.