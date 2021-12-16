Sheffield United's Ollie Norwood sends out a message amid spike in Covid cases
Sheffield United midfielder Ollie Norwood has urged everyone to book their Covid jabs ‘to protect the people you love’.
As the country deals with a huge spike in Covid cases and football matches continue to be called off due to outbreaks in teams’ camps, Norwood says people should ‘do their bit’ to prevent further spread of the virus.
"It's just the world we are living in at the moment,” said Norwood, who along with his team mates missed out on a match on Monday after QPR reported a number of positive cases in their squad.
"We have all got families and we have all got relatives who are older and we have got to do our bit to protect everybody. I've had three jabs, my advice would be to get the jab and do what you need to do to protect the people you love and protect everybody else.
"That's just how it's going to be, I'm not a politician or a scientist, it's a worry but we'll cross that bridge when we come to it.”