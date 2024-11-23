Sheffield United's Oliver Arblaster replacement decision confirmed as Gus Hamer, Callum O'Hare make Coventry City returns
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sheffield United’s plan to replace the injured Oliver Arblaster has been confirmed in the team news for this afternoon’s clash with Coventry City. The 20-year-old could miss the rest of the season after going under the knife to repair the torn ACL he suffered last time out against Wednesday.
The Blades have decided to replace Arblaster with fellow youngster Sydie Peck, in the one change from the derby victory. Tom Davies is back on the bench to give United a welcome injury boost after his own injury struggles while Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster both miss out through injury.
Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows, Peck, Souza, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Hamer, Campbell. Subs: Davies, McCallum, Shackleton, Robinson, Davies, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, Seriki, One.
Coventry: Collins, Binks, Dasilva, Thomas, Rudoni, Sheaf, Latibeaudiere, van Ewijk, Eccles, Torp, Bassette. Subs: Dovin, Sakamoto, Allen, Simms, Mason-Clark, Kitching, Bidwell, Thomas-Asante, Andrews.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.