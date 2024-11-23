Sheffield United's Oliver Arblaster replacement decision confirmed as Gus Hamer, Callum O'Hare make Coventry City returns

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 11:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield United confirmed team news v Coventry City after Oliver Arblaster blow

Sheffield United’s plan to replace the injured Oliver Arblaster has been confirmed in the team news for this afternoon’s clash with Coventry City. The 20-year-old could miss the rest of the season after going under the knife to repair the torn ACL he suffered last time out against Wednesday.

The Blades have decided to replace Arblaster with fellow youngster Sydie Peck, in the one change from the derby victory. Tom Davies is back on the bench to give United a welcome injury boost after his own injury struggles while Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster both miss out through injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows, Peck, Souza, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Hamer, Campbell. Subs: Davies, McCallum, Shackleton, Robinson, Davies, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, Seriki, One.

Coventry: Collins, Binks, Dasilva, Thomas, Rudoni, Sheaf, Latibeaudiere, van Ewijk, Eccles, Torp, Bassette. Subs: Dovin, Sakamoto, Allen, Simms, Mason-Clark, Kitching, Bidwell, Thomas-Asante, Andrews.

Related topics:Oliver ArblasterCoventry City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice