SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: A general view inside the stadium prior to the Carabao Cup First Round match between Sheffield United and Carlisle United at Bramall Lane on August 10, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sheffield United's odds to WIN the Sky Bet Championship this season following transfer deadline day - compared to Bournemouth, Fulham and West Brom

Here are the bookies odds for Sheffield United to win the league this season.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 11:37 am

Sheffield United spent the summer being one of the favourites for a quick return to the Premier League this season, however their odds of winning the Championship appear to be falling following their poor start to the campaign.

The Blades have played five league games so far – losing three, drawing two and scoring only once.

However, their summer signings of Liverpool’s Ben Davies, Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane and Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White will be hoping they can change Sheffield United’s fortunes as they look to turn their season around early on.

Here are their odds to win the Championship this season – compared to the other title challengers...

1. Reading

Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1

2. Blackpool

Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 250/1 bet365 - 250/1

3. Peterborough United

Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 200/1 bet365 - 200/1

4. Swansea City

Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 80/1 bet365 - 80/1

