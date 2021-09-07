Sheffield United spent the summer being one of the favourites for a quick return to the Premier League this season, however their odds of winning the Championship appear to be falling following their poor start to the campaign.

The Blades have played five league games so far – losing three, drawing two and scoring only once.

However, their summer signings of Liverpool’s Ben Davies, Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane and Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White will be hoping they can change Sheffield United’s fortunes as they look to turn their season around early on.

Here are their odds to win the Championship this season – compared to the other title challengers...

1. Reading Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1

2. Blackpool Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 250/1 bet365 - 250/1

3. Peterborough United Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 200/1 bet365 - 200/1

4. Swansea City Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 80/1 bet365 - 80/1