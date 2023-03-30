News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United's next opponents Norwich City praise US investor as Lane takeover rumbles on

As a proposed takeover of Sheffield United by Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi continues to be scrutinised by the English Football League, a director of their upcoming opponents Norwich City has praised the influence of a new American investor in the Carrow Road club.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 30th Mar 2023
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 10:26 BST
Norwich City, where Sheffield United compete in the Championship this weekend: Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Mark Attanasio, who has a background in Major League Baseball after becoming involved with the Milwaukee Brewers, was voted onto the City board seven months ago after purchasing a former member’s stake. With the East Anglian outfit’s hierarchy later agreeing to create new shares, Attanasio is expected to become an increasingly powerful figure behind the scenes; something welcomed by Tom Smith, who enjoys a seat at City’s top table.

Telling their supporters’ trust that the City’s leadership has already visited Milwaukee to discuss forging closer ties, Smith said: “So quite a number of our team have already been out to meet with their counterparts, see what we can learn from that sport and the development that has taken place there, part of that continuous drive to learn new things, to grow, to develop, to innovate. We look forward to that partnership continuing with Mark.

The Milwaukee city skyline: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images
City entered the international break seventh in the Championship table, five places behind United. Their owner, Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is understood to have agreed a sale price with Mmobuosi, who must now await English Football League approval before completing the proposed transaction. The 43-year-old is believed to have put greater fan representation at the heart of his plans, while partnerships could also be developed with footballing institutions in his homeland.

Dozy Mmobuosi wants to buy Sheffield United
